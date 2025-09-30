Hamas Gives ‘Positive’ Initial Response to Gaza Plan: PA Welcomes Proposal  

Hamas has given what officials are describing as a cautiously constructive first reaction to President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to end the war in Gaza. According to the Saudi-based Al-Sharq channel, citing two Palestinian sources familiar with the discussions, Hamas informed mediators that it would conduct internal deliberations within its leadership and coordinate with other Palestinian factions before issuing a joint response. The sources said the group conveyed a desire to end the war and relieve the suffering of the Palestinian population.

Steve Witkoff, President Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, addressed the developments in a Fox News interview, referring to recent meetings between Hamas representatives and both Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence chief. According to Witkoff, Hamas told those mediators it would examine the plan in good faith. “I will speak with both of them soon, but I think this sounds like a very positive initial response from an organization that hasn’t really had time to study our plan,” he said.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the deal. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the PA welcomed efforts and reiterated its commitment to working with Washington and other partners toward a negotiated settlement grounded in a two-state solution. PA Deputy Chairman Hussein al-Sheikh echoed that position, calling the proposal a sincere step toward ending the conflict and expressing confidence in the United States’ ability to facilitate peace. He added that the PA remained committed to playing an active role in achieving a comprehensive agreement that would ensure security and stability.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at a Monday night press conference, endorsed PresidentTrump’s proposal and reiterated that Hamas would not be part of any future governing arrangement in Gaza. While he has previously rejected any role for the Palestinian Authority, Netanyahu indicated a willingness to consider PA involvement under strict conditions. He repeated longstanding Israeli demands, including an end to payments to attackers, education reform, a halt to incitement, and the cessation of legal action against Israel in international forums.