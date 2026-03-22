IDF Chief of Staff: Operation in Lebanon ‘Has Only Begun’ as Israel Targets Bridges and Hezbollah Infrastructure

Israel’s military is intensifying operations in southern Lebanon, targeting bridges over the Litani River and buildings it says are being used by Hezbollah, as part of a broader effort to weaken the Iran-backed group following renewed missile fire into Israeli territory.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the operations are aimed at degrading Hezbollah’s military capabilities after the group resumed launching missiles into Israel for the first time since the November 2024 ceasefire. The campaign includes strikes on key infrastructure and positions linked to Hezbollah activity.

“The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organization has only begun … This is a prolonged operation,” IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said on Sunday evening.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military is accelerating the destruction thought to be used by the terror group. “We have ordered an acceleration in the destruction of Lebanese homes in contact-line villages to neutralize threats to Israeli communities, in accordance with the model of Beit Hanoun and Rafah in Gaza,” Katz said. He added that residents of Lebanon would be given safe passage to evacuate to the north.

Last week, Israeli forces struck the Zarieh Bridge, which the military said was used by Hezbollah to move between northern and southern Lebanon. Additional strikes have targeted crossings along the Litani River, including the Qasmiyeh bridge.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned “Israel’s targeting and destruction of infrastructure and vital facilities in southern Lebanon, particularly the Qasmiyeh bridge over the Litani River and other bridges.”

“These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and flagrant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, and are considered a prelude to a ground invasion,” Aoun said.

The operations come as tensions rise along the Israel-Lebanon border, with Israel signaling a sustained campaign against Hezbollah positions in the south.