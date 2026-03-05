Donate
IDF: Hezbollah Fire Array Chief Zeid Ali Jumaa Killed
Hezbollah fighters on Sept. 25, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
03/06/2026

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced that Zeid Ali Jumaa, who headed Hezbollah’s fire array in Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli operation. Zamir said the commander was known as “Fidaa,” Ynet reports.

According to the military, Jumaa oversaw Hezbollah’s use of rockets, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles fired from Lebanese territory toward Israel and played a key role in coordinating the group’s offensive capabilities.

The IDF said his responsibilities included managing the organization’s launch operations and directing attacks that targeted Israeli communities.

Israeli officials also linked Jumaa to a deadly anti-tank missile strike in which two Givati soldiers, Yochai (Jocha) Klangel and Sgt. Maj. Dor Chaim Nini, were killed.

At the same time, Israeli forces continued a separate series of strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. The IDF said aircraft attacked several Hezbollah command centers in Beirut, completing a wave of operations that continued overnight Wednesday.

Among the sites hit was a facility used by the organization’s air unit, according to the military.

The strikes were aimed at locations the IDF said were being used by Hezbollah to prepare and carry out attacks.

Israeli aircraft also targeted Hezbollah positions in the Dahieh district of Beirut on Thursday night, the military said.

The IDF said the operations were directed at Hezbollah infrastructure linked to the group’s military activities as Israel continues its campaign against the Iran-backed organization.

Officials said the strikes focused on command structures and operational assets used by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

