Israel Detains PIJ Terrorist Linked to Slain Hostage Ran Gvili as Recovery Efforts Intensify 

Israeli forces have detained a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist believed to be involved in the abduction and handling of the remains of Staff Sgt. Maj. Ran Gvili, the final Israeli hostage still unreturned from Gaza, as part of stepped-up efforts to locate and recover his body, according to a Saudi media report.

Asharq Al-Awsat reported that the suspect was seized during a covert Israeli activity in central Gaza City, near Palestine Square, an area Israeli intelligence has linked to Gvili’s case. The Israel Defense Forces declined to comment on the report, Army Radio said.

Israeli officials view the detention as part of a broader pressure campaign directed at Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad amid a stalled ceasefire process. Israeli security assessments hold both groups responsible for the whereabouts of Gvili’s remains and maintain that they possess sufficient information to enable recovery.

“Hamas and the PIJ know where Gvili’s remains are located, and have the ability to find them. The problem is they are not motivated to do so,” a security source told Maariv earlier this month. “We believe they can put in more effort.”

According to the Saudi report, the detained PIJ member was among individuals Israel previously identified to Egyptian mediators as having played a role in the October 7 abduction and the subsequent holding of Gvili’s remains. Israeli officials have not publicly confirmed those details.

In recent weeks, Hamas, working with the International Committee of the Red Cross, carried out searches in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, an area believed by Israeli officials to be connected to the case. Those efforts were temporarily suspended due to severe weather caused by Storm Byron.

Israeli officials say the failure to return Gvili’s remains has directly contributed to the current deadlock in ceasefire discussions. One security source warned that the impasse carries immediate consequences for Hamas. “We are applying very strong and clear pressure. Until Gvili’s remains are returned, there will be no progress. Everyone knows we are in an interim situation,” the source told Maariv.

The same official said Hamas would receive no benefits tied to Gaza’s rehabilitation while the issue remains unresolved. “This stage also has disadvantages for Hamas, as they will not receive anything that will allow the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip. There will be no concrete, no concrete mixers, no discussion of a new Yellow Line, no opening of the Rafah border crossing — and more!”

Gvili was killed during the October 7 assault, and Israeli officials have reiterated that the return of all hostages and remains is a central condition for any future arrangements involving Gaza.