Jordan’s King Abdullah Urges Gaza Ceasefire, Syrian Sovereignty in Meeting With US Congressional Delegation  

Jordan’s King Abdullah II met Sunday in Amman with a visiting United States congressional delegation to discuss regional challenges and the future of Middle East stability. The delegation included Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Representative Joe Wilson, who described the visit as “important” in remarks later posted on X, emphasizing Jordan’s role as a key American ally.

Talks focused on the longstanding Jordan–U.S. partnership and urgent regional issues, particularly the war in Gaza. King Abdullah reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to all parts of the Strip. He criticized Israeli plans that he said would entrench control over Gaza or expand settlement activity in the West Bank. The monarch repeated his view that Palestinians must secure their “just and legitimate rights” through the establishment of an independent state based on a two-state framework.

The meeting also addressed the situation in Syria. King Abdullah affirmed Jordan’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security—concerns Jordan shares with Washington given the regional spillover of conflict. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Royal Court Director Alaa Batayneh joined the talks.

Representative Wilson stressed that the delegation’s discussions were aimed at reinforcing bilateral cooperation while also promoting regional peace. He has recently warned that any attempts to fragment Syria could threaten broader stability in the Middle East.