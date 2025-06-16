Maccabiah Games Postponed to 2026 Due to Ongoing Emergency

Organizers of the 22nd Maccabiah Games announced Monday that the international Jewish sporting event, originally scheduled to begin on July 8, 2025, will be postponed by one year due to the ongoing security crisis in Israel. The decision was made by Maccabi World Union leadership in coordination with the Ministry of Culture and Sports, following the Israeli government’s extension of the national state of emergency through June 30.

The delay comes as Israel remains under threat following its recent military campaign against Iran, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, which has disrupted civilian life and grounded international flights. The Maccabiah, often called the “Jewish Olympics,” was set to welcome more than 8,000 athletes from 55 countries to compete in 45 sports across Israel.

Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar said, “Following our operation in Iran, and after numerous assessments of the situation, we have concluded that it is inevitable to postpone the Maccabiah until next year.”

Assaf Goren, chairman of the Maccabiah, acknowledged the disappointment but emphasized safety concerns and logistical obstacles, including flight suspensions and Home Front Command restrictions. “Although we are almost at the starting line, the most prudent step… is to postpone the event by a year to a quieter and safer time,” he said.

This marks a rare delay for one of the world’s largest sporting events, which has been held regularly in Israel since 1932.