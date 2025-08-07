Man Accused of Killing Israeli Diplomats in DC Faces Federal Hate Crime Charges 

Federal prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against Elias Rodriguez, the man accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, in May. A federal grand jury returned a nine-count indictment, making Rodriguez eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

The charges allege that Rodriguez targeted the victims, Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, because he “expressed support for violence against Israelis.” The two were leaving an American Jewish Committee event for young professionals and diplomats on May 21 when they were gunned down. The couple had reportedly been planning to get engaged.

The indictment asserts that Rodriguez carried out a hate crime resulting in death, motivated by the “actual and perceived national origin of any person.” Authorities allege that he had a history of anti-Israeli rhetoric online, including a post calling to “vaporize every Israeli 18 and above.” Hours before the attack, he reportedly scheduled a social media post accusing those involved in Israeli military actions of having “forfeited their humanity.”

“We welcome these charges as an important step toward justice for the families of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim and the greater Jewish community,” the Anti-Defamation League said. “May their memories always be for a blessing.”

According to court documents, Rodriguez flew in from Chicago with a handgun in his checked baggage and bought a ticket for the event just hours beforehand. Witnesses said he paced outside before opening fire, shooting about 20 rounds and then continuing to fire after the victims had fallen. Milgrim was reportedly trying to crawl away when Rodriguez fired again.

Surveillance footage captured the incident, and after the shooting, Rodriguez threw away his weapon, entered the museum, and identified himself. He allegedly pulled out a red Palestinian-style keffiyeh and shouted “Free Palestine” as police arrested him. Authorities said he later told officers, “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza.”

In the months leading up to the shooting, other attacks against Jewish targets occurred in the United States, including firebombings in Pennsylvania and Colorado. Rodriguez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.