Middle East Demographics Diverge: Gulf Growth Amid Conflict Declines in 2026 

At the beginning of 2026, Middle Eastern nations show divergent population trends due to economic shifts, conflicts, and fertility changes. Israel’s growth slowed sharply to 0.9% in 2025, reaching about 10.18 million by year-end, driven by net emigration exceeding 69,000 amid ongoing conflicts, declining fertility rates, and rising deaths from an aging population.

Saudi Arabia’s population reached roughly 34.7 million after 1.8% growth in 2025. High birth rates among citizens, inflows of expatriate workers, and Vision 2030 economic reforms drove this, even as overall expansion slowed.

The UAE reports around 11.4 million residents, with total growth sustained by expatriate inflows and births, though Emirati nationals face a fertility crisis dropping to 1.21 children per woman due to high living costs, women’s education, and career priorities.

Lebanon’s population, at 5.86 million, grew modestly by 0.8% in 2025. This reflects a gradual recovery from economic collapse and instability, aided by stabilizing birth rates and a small number of returning emigrants and refugees. However, challenges like an aging population and continued emigration persist.

Syria’s population, estimated at 25.6 million (adjusted from pre-2011 war levels), faces about -3% growth. This stems from the effects of the civil war, huge refugee exoduses, elevated death rates, and fewer births due to war disruptions. Syria’s statistics remain highly uncertain due to no national census since 2004, fragmented control across government, rebel, and Kurdish areas, massive displacement, unreported deaths, and politicized data from conflicting parties.

Egypt holds the region’s largest population, exceeding 100 million as of late 2025. Estimates of 1.6%-1.9% annual growth, vary by source amid data inconsistencies from official agencies and international projections. Population increases are due to high fertility rates (around 3.0 children per woman), a large youth cohort, and rapid urbanization.

Overall, migration is an important factor in the Middle East. Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia and UAE draw workers, while conflict areas such as Israel, Lebanon, and Syria experience net losses. Policymakers are considering incentives to balance demographics.