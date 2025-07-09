Netanyahu Leaves White House Without Announcement of Breakthrough in Gaza Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left the White House on Tuesday without a formal press briefing or a joint statement, offering no indication that his high-stakes meetings with US President Donald Trump had yielded a breakthrough on a potential Gaza ceasefire or hostage release deal. Netanyahu’s office described the talks as “constructive,” but there was no official announcement from either side about the progress made.

Netanyahu and Trump met twice in less than 24 hours—first on Monday and again on Tuesday—in what was widely expected to be the final round of in-person negotiations over a possible agreement with Hamas. But it remains unclear whether the two leaders’ conversations have concluded. There has been no public confirmation of Netanyahu’s expected departure from Washington or his return to Israel.

A senior US official said that “three of the four core issues” separating Israel and Hamas had been resolved, and a temporary 60-day ceasefire deal could be finalized “within days.” The official described the progress as “meaningful,” though both Israeli and American teams remain tight-lipped about the details. Hamas has not publicly commented on the recent meetings.

The talks focused on a phased ceasefire that would begin with the release of elderly, sick, and female hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for a suspension of Israeli military operations and the release of Palestinian prisoners. Future phases would reportedly address the release of soldiers and the remains of deceased hostages.

Netanyahu also held meetings on Capitol Hill earlier Tuesday with Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Senate Republican leaders. According to his office, he reiterated Israel’s commitment to dismantling Hamas’s military and governing capabilities while also pressing for the return of all hostages.

President Trump has made the resolution of the Gaza war a top diplomatic priority, telling reporters this week that “we are closer than ever before” to a deal. But the lack of a clear public outcome—and Netanyahu’s unannounced plans—suggest that significant gaps may remain behind the scenes.

The Israeli leader’s visit to Washington was conducted with little fanfare. No press pool accompanied him into the White House, and no live coverage was allowed. The visit was also marked by widespread protests in the US capital from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

While Israeli media had initially reported that Netanyahu would return to Israel after Tuesday’s meetings, his office has yet to confirm any travel plans, leaving open the possibility that further talks or consultations could still take place before his departure.