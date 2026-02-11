Russia Proposes Running Gaza Hospital as Netanyahu Reportedly Concerned About Ceasefire’s Second Phase

Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said Moscow is in talks with Israel, the “Peace Council,” and additional countries regarding the deployment of a hospital in Gaza staffed and equipped by Russia.

Speaking in an interview reported by RIA Novosti, a state-affiliated Russian news agency, Viktorov said the concept was first raised about two years ago and is now being revisited. “We are, in principle, prepared to set up the medical facility as quickly as possible, using Russian equipment and personnel.” He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently expressed readiness for the project during a meeting with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

During the war with Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces reported it had to carry out activity in and around hospitals after uncovering terrorist infrastructure inside medical facilities. In addition, it has emerged that multiple Gaza hospital staff had ties to armed groups.

The proposal comes as Egypt and Russia intensify consultations on Gaza and broader regional issues. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met in Cairo with Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, in the presence of Egypt’s General Intelligence chief Hassan Rashad. El-Sisi stressed the need to solidify the ceasefire and move forward with its second phase, particularly enabling humanitarian aid and initiating early recovery efforts.

At the same time, Israeli officials have signaled growing concern over the status of the ceasefire. An Israeli source told The Times of Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to tell President Donald Trump during their meeting in Washington on Wednesday that the second phase “is not moving” and that Israel believes additional military action may be necessary.