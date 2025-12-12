Study Says up to 60% of Gaza War Journalists Killed Were Affiliated With Terrorist Groups

Israeli researchers say a new review of Gaza war deaths shows that dozens of people described as journalists were also members of or closely linked to terrorist organizations, deepening a fierce dispute over press casualties and media integrity in the conflict. The findings, released this week, arrive as international organizations continue to accuse Israel of making Gaza one of the deadliest places in the world for reporters.

The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center analyzed 266 Palestinians identified as journalists or media workers killed in Gaza between October 2023 and late November 2025 and concluded that about 60% had roles in Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or other armed factions, including combat, command, or propaganda duties.

Researchers said they matched Hamas casualty lists and Palestinian press reports with Israel Defense Forces documents, internal rosters, and social media evidence that showed dual roles.

The report repeats earlier Israeli claims that several Hamas-linked journalists were tipped off about the October 7 attack in advance, reached the border and nearby Israeli communities while fighting was still ongoing, and broadcast live from those locations. It also alleges an organized relationship between Hamas and the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, claiming Hamas issued editorial guidance to the channel’s Gaza office.

Israeli officials argue the findings support long-standing claims that Hamas embeds its operatives in media outlets and uses press credentials as cover for intelligence and battlefield activities. Press freedom advocates counter that Israel is trying to discredit Palestinian reporters instead of addressing the scale of journalist deaths.