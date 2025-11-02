Syria Demands Lebanon Hand Over Officers From the Assad Regime

[DAMASCUS] Syrian sources told The Media Line that Damascus has formally asked the Lebanese government to assist in extraditing several former Syrian regime officials and officers accused of war crimes who fled to Lebanon after the regime’s collapse last December.

The sources said that communication between the two sides remains ongoing, and that “Syrian government bodies informed the Lebanese side of the need for cooperation” in this sensitive case. However, Lebanon has yet to issue an official position, as the matter is undergoing a detailed legal and security review regarding the nature of the charges and the jurisdiction of the relevant courts — particularly since some of the wanted individuals possess valid residence permits in Lebanon.

According to the sources, hundreds of Syrian officers and soldiers fled to Lebanon following the collapse of the regime, highlighting the scale and complexity of the situation.

Meanwhile, a joint Syrian-Lebanese committee has been holding near-daily meetings in Damascus and Beirut to address several unresolved matters between the two countries. These discussions focus on the cases of prisoners and detainees on both sides, border security, efforts to curb weapons and drug smuggling, and the status of those who sought refuge in Lebanon.

Since early October, Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar Al-Weis has visited Beirut at the head of a judicial delegation to discuss these matters, with particular emphasis on the situation of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons, including Roumieh Prison. His visit followed an earlier trip by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, who led an official delegation to Beirut aimed at establishing new channels of diplomatic and judicial coordination between the two countries.

Through these meetings, the Syrian side sought to secure an agreement that would allow for the release of hundreds of Syrian detainees or their transfer to Damascus to face trial under Syrian jurisdiction.

Analysts note that Lebanon faces a complicated legal challenge in this matter, particularly when it involves officers accused of crimes committed across borders or against Lebanese citizens. Lebanese Justice Minister Adel Nassar stated that any release or extradition of detainees “will only occur after a thorough examination of each case, in accordance with legal and international standards.”

Lebanon’s refusal to hand over individuals accused of fighting against its army or engaging in security-related offenses within its territory remains a major obstacle to reaching a comprehensive agreement with Syria.

The extradition of former regime officers has therefore become a key test of both countries’ willingness to rebuild normal relations after years of political and diplomatic tension. Any arrangement would need to include strict legal procedures to protect the rights of the accused while safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty and national interests.

Observers also suggest that involving international judicial institutions or adopting transitional justice frameworks could help ensure transparency and reduce political sensitivities surrounding the issue.

For now, attention is focused on whether the Lebanese government will soon issue an official position — and whether both sides can overcome the legal and security hurdles to make tangible progress on a matter that directly affects sovereignty, justice and the intertwined future of the two nations.