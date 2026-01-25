UAE Law Makes Parents Legally Responsible for Children’s Online Safety

Parents and guardians in the UAE are now legally required to supervise their children’s online activity under the country’s new Child Digital Safety Law, which transforms digital safety from guidance into enforceable responsibility.

The legislation applies not only to families but also to global platforms used by children in the UAE, even if those companies have no physical presence in the country. Social media networks, gaming services, apps and websites must implement age verification, content filtering, parental controls, and strict limits on advertising directed at minors.

Marina El Hachem, TMT Associate at BSA LAW, told Gulf News that the law formally defines what caregivers must do. “Caregivers are expressly obligated in the law to monitor children’s digital activities, use parental control tools, avoid creating or permitting accounts that are not age-appropriate or fail to implement enhanced protections, and refrain from exposing children online in ways that threaten privacy, dignity, or well-being,” she said. “They must also comply with privacy requirements and report harmful or pornographic content immediately to the authorities.”

The law also gives parents authority over how children’s personal data is handled. “For children under 13, platforms cannot collect or use personal data without explicit, documented and verifiable parental consent,” El Hachem said. “They must also provide an easy consent withdrawal mechanism, limit access to authorized personnel, and are prohibited from using such data for commercial purposes or targeted advertising.” She added, “These rules give parents decisive authority over data practices.”

Children under 18 are barred from accessing online gambling and betting platforms, with digital providers and internet service companies required to block entry.

Data from the UAE Cybersecurity Council shows that 72% of children aged eight to 12 use smartphones daily, while only 43% of parents regularly monitor their activity. Kenan Abu Ltaif, Regional Lead for the Middle East and Turkey at Proofpoint, said risks often rely on behavior rather than technical flaws. “Cyber threats succeed by exploiting human behavior rather than technical gaps,” he said. “In children’s digital environments, repetition, familiarity and routine interactions lower suspicion and increase risk.”