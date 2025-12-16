US Offers Ukraine NATO-Like Security Guarantees as Trump Says Peace Deal Near

Washington signaled it is prepared to extend Ukraine security guarantees modeled on NATO’s Article 5 as negotiations to end the war accelerate, with US officials saying most core issues have already been settled and warning the offer will not remain open indefinitely.

A senior American official told reporters that the proposed guarantees would treat an attack on Ukraine as an attack on all guarantor states, triggering collective military assistance. “The offer for these guarantees will not be on the table forever. We’ve resolved 90% of the issues between Russia and Ukraine,” the official said. Another US official said Moscow has indicated openness to Ukraine joining the European Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said talks remain incomplete, cautioning that “there is still no ideal peace plan.” He said Washington is pressing for speed, while Kyiv is focused on substance. “The US wants to move quickly toward peace, and Ukraine must ensure the quality of this peace,” Zelenskyy said. He added that a security framework is nearing completion and will require US congressional approval. “There is an agreement on security guarantees that will be put to a vote in Congress, we are very close to strong security guarantees.”

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian and American negotiating teams could meet in the United States this weekend and confirmed Kyiv is seeking roughly $45 billion annually for defense. He said that if fighting ends, those funds would be redirected to rebuilding a country devastated by nearly four years of bombardment. He described a ceasefire that halts strikes on energy infrastructure as “an option” and said he “supports the idea of a Christmas ceasefire.”

US President Donald Trump said Monday that an agreement is closer than ever following talks with Zelenskyy, NATO leaders and European governments. “We’re trying to get it done, and I think we’re closer now,” Trump said. He added, “We had numerous conversations with President Putin of Russia, and I think we’re closer now than we have been ever.”

Trump acknowledged speaking directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin but did not provide details. He suggested Ukraine may have limited leverage over territory already seized by Russia, saying, “Well, they’ve already lost the territory, to be honest.”

US officials described the Berlin talks, led by envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as constructive, emphasizing that the guarantees would provide “very, very strong deterrence.” One official said, “Those guarantees will not be on the table forever.” Another said any violation would be met through the agreed security package, while noting there is still no final agreement on territorial arrangements.