Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Watchdog Petitions High Court Over Army Radio Shutdown 
Journalist Ilana Dayan and then-Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gabi Ashkenazi launch annual Shirutrom telethon on Army Radio, Dec. 14, 2010. (Israel Defense Forces)

Watchdog Petitions High Court Over Army Radio Shutdown 

The Media Line Staff
12/22/2025

An Israeli government watchdog group filed a petition in the High Court on Monday, objecting to the government’s decision to close down Army Radio (Galei Tzahal), The Times of Israel reports. 

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel claimed that the decision to shutter Army Radio was undertaken out of “ulterior motives” and will curtail freedom of the press. 

The petition also argued that legislation was required to shut down the public broadcaster, not merely a Cabinet decision. 

The government on Sunday approved the closure of Army Radio (Galei Tzahal), effective March 1, 2026, after 75 years of broadcasting. 

The closing down of the military-run broadcaster was encouraged by Defense Minister Israel Katz, who announced the move in November. 

At the time, Katz said that its “civilian-style journalism harms the war effort and morale” and was not in keeping with the military principle of nonpartisanship. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

He added that the station was no longer fulfilling its traditional role as a platform for soldiers and families and was instead a vehicle for airing political opinions. 

The petition seeks to halt the closure of Army Radio until the High Court rules on the issue. 

News Updates
Army Radio
freedom of the press
High Court
Katz
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods