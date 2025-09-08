Yoram Halevy Named New Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir have appointed retired Police Commissioner Yoram Halevy as the new Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Katz will be promoted to the rank of major general and join the IDF General Staff.

Halevy served in senior roles during his police career, including as commander of the Yamam counterterrorism unit, Lahav 433, the Border Police, the Southern District, and the Jerusalem District. Officials cited his extensive security background and familiarity with the challenges in Judea and Samaria as key qualifications for the role.

His son, Chief Inspector Yitev Lev Halevy, who served in the Yamam as both a soldier and officer, was killed in operational activity during the Swords of Iron war.

Halevy holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in education. His academic and professional background is seen as strengthening his ability to handle the complex responsibilities of COGAT, which oversees coordination between Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and international bodies.

Announcing the decision, Katz said: “Yoram Halevy has extensive experience from the wide range of positions he fulfilled with great distinction in the Israel Police, including as commander of the Jerusalem District. He is well acquainted with the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and with the Palestinian matter, and I am convinced he will fulfill the position in the best possible way.”