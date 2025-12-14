Bondi Beach Hanukkah Celebration Hit by Terror Shooting; Jewish Leaders Vow Defiance

In a holiday meant to celebrate light, a Hanukkah gathering on Sydney’s Bondi Beach became the site of a terror attack that left at least 12 people dead and roughly 29 others wounded, including bystanders and at least two law enforcement officers, as Maayan Hoffman reports. Authorities said the shooting targeted a Chabad-linked family event—“Hanukkah by the Sea”—that drew about 2,000 people for a first-night menorah lighting. Police said one gunman was shot and killed, a second suspect was in critical condition, and investigators were examining possible additional involvement while continuing to secure the area.

Community members described chaos, lockdowns at nearby events, and traumatized victims. David Velik, a member of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors, said sirens and helicopters signaled something grave even before he saw messages and videos of people fleeing. Mental health support worker Chaim Waks recounted speaking with an elderly Israeli woman who had been at the scene and was in shock.

Among those killed was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, described as a Chabad emissary. Arsen Ostrovsky, newly appointed to lead the Sydney office of the Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council, was reportedly struck by a bullet and listed in stable condition.

Police said they also found a vehicle in Bondi containing an improvised explosive device they believe was connected to the deceased attacker. National and Israeli leaders condemned the assault, while local Jewish figures argued it followed years of rising antisemitism and warnings that incitement would turn into violence.

The full story captures a community grieving, angry, and determined, and Maayan Hoffman’s reporting details why many say Australia can no longer be treated as a safe haven.