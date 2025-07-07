Erin Molan Says Australia Has Lost Its Way After Wave of Antisemitic Attacks

Erin Molan, a former Sky News Australia presenter, says she no longer recognizes her country—and after reading Maayan Hoffman’s gripping new article for The Media Line, you might understand why.

Following three violent antisemitic incidents in Melbourne over one weekend—including the arson of a 150-year-old synagogue, the vandalism of a Jewish-owned restaurant, and the firebombing of vehicles—Jewish Australians are saying what Molan has voiced: they feel abandoned. “It’s the silence of the majority that I can no longer tolerate,” she said. That silence, as Molan and others argue, has allowed hate to fester unchecked.

Activists and community leaders like Alex Ryvchin and Adam Slonim accuse both the public and the Australian government of failing to act. Despite condemnations from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and state leaders, proposed reforms—like banning masks at protests and fast-tracking anti-extremism laws—remain stalled. Meanwhile, antisemitism, once rare in Australia, has surged since the October 7 Hamas massacre in Israel.

JNF Australia’s Ilana Maizels calls the wave of hate “a crisis,” while Ryvchin warns that Australia’s social fabric is “being ripped apart.” Lawmaker David Southwick is blunt: the government is dragging its feet, possibly to avoid upsetting its Muslim voter base.

Hoffman’s reporting doesn’t just chronicle a growing threat—it captures a national identity crisis. As one activist put it: If this continues without accountability, Australia’s moral compass may never recover. To understand how this story affects an entire community—and maybe even the future of Australia—read the full piece by Maayan Hoffman.