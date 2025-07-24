Georgia at a Turning Point: What Comes Next Matters

Georgia isn’t a country that makes the daily headlines. However, the controversy surrounding Georgia’s recent election and its crucial geographical and political position could place it in the sweet spot or the crosshairs (depending on the result), between Russia and Western countries.

The Media Line’s Felice Friedson sat down with Victor Kapiani, chair of the influential think tank Geocase and founding partner of MKD Law, who has hinted at a political future in Georgia. In her article, “Geocase Chair Discusses Georgia, a Nation Caught Between Russian Alignment and Western Alliance,“ Kipiani discusses regional power struggles in the South Caucasus, as well as Georgia’s increasingly tense relationship with NATO and the US, which were once seen as its closest Western allies. He also touched on Georgia’s bond with Israel, which, at present, is relatively warm.

The interview leaves us with the impression that this is a pivotal moment for Georgia that could go either way. Georgia’s future remains uncertain as the country cautiously navigates a delicate balance between Russia and the West.