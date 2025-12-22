Modi’in Clinic Targets Faster Help for Israel’s Soldiers, Military Families

In a country where the strain of war has followed soldiers home, a new clinic in Modi’in is betting that speed, structure, and trust can keep people from falling through the cracks. Reporter Maayan Hoffman follows the Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) as it opens its first international satellite site in Israel, aimed at serving soldiers, reservists, and family members affected since October 7, 2023.

CVN CEO Anthony Hassan describes a model built for military communities: rapid intake, weekly sessions, and a typical course of eight to 10 visits. “We’ve seen 100,000 patients in a million visits,” he said, arguing that short-term outpatient therapy can deliver meaningful results without leaving patients stuck on long waiting lists. The clinic partners with Sheba Medical Center and is supported by groups including Friends of the Israel Defense Forces and the UJA-Federation of New York.

Israeli officials say the need is climbing fast. Dr. Alona Barnea warned of an “unprecedented scale of mental health casualties,” and a Ministry of Defense report found that about 31,000 of 82,400 wounded veterans being treated are coping with mental health injuries and post-trauma. Since October 7, more than half of the roughly 22,000 new cases involve psychological injuries. The ministry projects about 100,000 wounded veterans in care by 2028, with half facing mental health injuries.

Local leaders frame the new clinic as a civic obligation, not a luxury. For the details on how the model works, who qualifies, and what comes next, read the full report by Maayan Hoffman.