Peter Yarrow Remembered for Music and Social Justice Legacy

Peter Yarrow, the renowned folk musician and activist best known as a member of the iconic trio Peter, Paul and Mary, has passed away at the age of 86 after battling bladder cancer. As the writer of this tribute, I explore Yarrow’s extraordinary career, which blended music and activism to inspire change. Through hits like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Puff, the Magic Dragon,” Yarrow helped define the folk music movement of the 1960s, while also lending his voice to the civil rights movement, anti-war protests, and environmental advocacy.

Beyond music, Yarrow’s legacy includes co-founding Operation Respect, a nonprofit promoting tolerance and anti-bullying education in schools. The program’s success reached over 22,000 US schools and expanded globally, including initiatives in the Middle East. Yarrow partnered with The Media Line to introduce Operation Respect to Israeli and Palestinian schools, fostering dialogue and understanding in the region. His passion for using music and education as tools for unity resonated deeply during his performances and workshops.

Yarrow’s activism reflected his belief in the power of children to inspire societal change, an ethos he shared at a 2009 Jerusalem event. “Expect the leaders and the parents to be inspired by the children,” he said. Despite personal controversies, including a sex crime conviction in 1970 for which he later expressed deep remorse, Yarrow’s contributions to music and social justice remain monumental.

