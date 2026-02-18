Ramadan’s Split Screen: Gulf Supply Chains, Gaza Survival

In a sharply observed report, Giorgia Valente tracks Ramadan across two Middle East realities that share the same calendar and almost nothing else. In the Gulf, the holy month is treated like a predictable annual stress test for imports, retail inventory, and price controls. In Gaza, it arrives as an exercise in endurance—rituals preserved as best they can under displacement, shortages, and uncertainty about when aid or goods will enter.

Ramadan concentrates consumption into a tight window between sunset and dawn, when families gather for iftar and nightly meals. That shift doesn’t only increase demand; it compresses it, creating sudden pressure on supermarkets and supply networks. Gulf states manage the surge through weeks of preparation in ports, warehouses, and distribution centers, leaning on imports because the region functions more as a consumption market than a major agricultural producer.

Diptanshu Anand of Inductus Global told The Media Line that Gulf Cooperation Council countries import close to 85% of their food, while Saudi Arabia relies on imports for up to 80% of its needs. He said import activity rises six to eight weeks before Ramadan, with Jebel Ali in Dubai serving as a major gateway. Based on 2023–2025 averages, he reported seasonal jumps in staples: rice imports up 25%, onions and garlic up 35%, nuts up 15%, and beverages up about 5%. Rice flows reflect global dependence, with India and Pakistan dominating basmati exports to Gulf markets.

To prevent Ramadan from turning into an inflation story, Gulf governments and major retail chains stockpile early and monitor prices closely. Anand cited the UAE’s inflation at about 2.17% in late 2025, with forecasts near 1.8% in 2026, and described digital systems tracking prices across 627 outlets. Lessons from Qatar’s 2017 blockade, he said, pushed Gulf states to diversify supply routes and build redundancy.

Then Valente shifts to Gaza through the voice of Mohammed Timraz, founder of the HeART of Gaza Project, who describes empty seats at iftar tables, families scattered into tents and damaged homes, quieter celebrations, and prices that keep basics out of reach for many. His “We Are Not Alone” campaign tries to fill gaps with food, water, medicine, and clothing—small networks standing in for the predictability Gaza no longer has.

Read the full article for Valente’s clear contrast between engineered continuity in the Gulf and human-powered continuity in Gaza, where hope is practiced, not promised.