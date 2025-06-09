Survey Finds Israeli Reservists Skipping Duty Over Home Front Burnout

As Israel’s war drags on, another front is quietly buckling under pressure: the home front. A new survey reported by The Media Line’s Maayan Hoffman reveals that more than 10% of Israeli reservists aren’t showing up for duty—not because of politics or money, but because their families are at a breaking point.

The poll, conducted by Hosen Israel (IS-Resilient), surveyed 20% of reservist commanders. A staggering 85% said turnout has dropped, and nearly half blamed burnout and marital strain. “It’s not that they don’t care,” explained IS-Resilient co-founder Gilad Ganz. “It’s that they’re being forced to choose between the army and their families.”

For many, that choice isn’t theoretical. Adina Leibler, a Jerusalem mother of three, shared how her husband Eran’s long deployments have turned family life into a pressure cooker. When he returns, the kids push boundaries, the house rules collapse, and the emotional disconnect runs deep. “Things we were once aligned on, we are not aligned anymore,” she said.

One in five reservist couples has considered divorce since October—ten times the national average—according to a separate survey. The wives of salaried reservists are also taking a hit, with over half reducing their work hours or pay.

Ganz argues that this isn’t just a private matter—it’s a security issue. His organization launched workshops with mental health professionals to support reservist families, but funding remains elusive. “Taking care of the reservists’ lives and families is a military necessity,” he said.

As Hoffman makes clear, Israel’s war isn’t only being fought in Gaza. It’s playing out in kitchens, living rooms, and playgrounds across the country. To understand the real toll, read the full report by Maayan Hoffman at The Media Line.