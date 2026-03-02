15 Wounded in Beersheba After Direct Hit by Iranian Missile

A direct hit by an Iranian missile wounded 15 in Beersheba early Monday afternoon. Emergency workers are searching for those who may have been trapped in the rubble after the explosion caused extensive damage to several homes.

Emergency responders treated a man in his mid-30s who was moderately injured, along with 14 others who sustained minor wounds. Two additional people were treated for anxiety. All casualties were taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Sirens were heard throughout the country on Monday morning, but there were no hits in the initial wave of attacks, Magen David Adom reported.

Twelve people have been killed in Israel since the start of the strikes on Iran. Nine died after an Iranian ballistic missile directly struck a shelter and adjacent buildings in Beit Shemesh. Two women were killed during missile barrages on Tel Aviv, while a 102-year-old man later died from injuries sustained as he was heading to a protected area.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah launched drones and missiles north of Israel. One rocket was intercepted, and several landed in open fields. In response, the IDF launched airstrikes in Beirut targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

The renewed activity followed a relative lull during the second night of the conflict, which began with a joint Israel-U.S. operation against Iran on Saturday.

Kan reported that Iran is altering its tactics in favor of a more coordinated offensive, concentrating nine to 30 missiles in a single attack, similar to the strategy it used during the 12-day war in June. The news outlet also speculated that the Houthis may resume launching missiles into Israel for the first time since the Gaza ceasefire took effect in October last year.