2 Killed in Northern Israel Ramming-Stabbing Attack as IDF Prepares Operation in Qabatiya

Two people were killed and at least two others were wounded Friday in a ramming-and-stabbing attack that unfolded at three locations in northern Israel. The Israeli military said the assailant entered the country illegally from the West Bank and that security forces had begun preparations for an operation in his home area.

The Israel Defense Forces said a preliminary investigation found the attacker infiltrated Israel “several days ago” from Qabatiya, a town near Jenin in the northern West Bank, and moved in the area before launching the assault. The attack began near Beit She’an, where a 68-year-old man was run over and killed. The assailant then drove on and stabbed an 18-year-old woman on Route 71, killing her, before continuing westward toward Afula, where he was stopped and shot by a civilian passerby, authorities said. The attacker was taken to a hospital in moderate condition.

Hebrew media identified the assailant as Ahmad Abu al-Rub, 37, from Qabatiya, and reported he had been working in Israel illegally for an unknown period, allegedly using his employer’s car during the attack.

At the scene, Police Commissioner Danny Levy described the incident as a “very grave incident” and said, “The incident is over, the terrorist was neutralized. We are continuing to operate regarding the terrorist and his family, to investigate the facts together with the Shin Bet and other security officials.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz said he instructed the military to act “forcefully and immediately” in Qabatiya, directing forces to “locate and thwart every terrorist and strike terror infrastructure in the village,” and warning that anyone who assists attacks “will pay the full price.”

The violence came as Israel continues intensive security operations and restrictions in parts of the West Bank, with officials repeatedly citing concerns over attacks inside Israel and along the seam line near the security barrier.