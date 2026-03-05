80% of Iran’s Air Defense Systems, 60% of Its Missile Launchers Have Been Destroyed, IDF Chief Says

Israel has destroyed roughly 80% of Iran’s air defense systems and more than 60% of its ballistic missile launchers during the opening phase of Operation Roaring Lion, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said in a press statement.

Zamir said the scale of the strikes has allowed Israeli aircraft to operate with near-total control of the airspace over Iran.

“Within 24 hours, our pilots paved the way to Tehran. We destroyed about 80% of the air defense systems and achieved almost complete air superiority over the skies of Iran,” he said.

He said Israeli Air Force operations have included thousands of sorties targeting Iranian military assets.

“So far, Israeli Air Force pilots have carried out 2,500 strikes and dropped more than 6,000 munitions,” Zamir said.

According to the military, many of those strikes have focused on the missile systems that Israeli officials view as the most direct threat to the country’s population centers.

“Thanks to this and to the high-quality intelligence, we are striking the ballistic missiles that pose a direct threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”

He continued, “We have neutralized and destroyed more than 60% of the ballistic missile launchers, a very significant achievement that reduces the damage to the home front and saves many lives.”

Despite the damage inflicted on Iran’s missile infrastructure, Zamir warned that the threat to Israel has not disappeared.

“Every missile is lethal, I emphasize that the threat has not yet been removed and still poses a danger,” he said.

The military chief said Israeli forces are preparing to intensify the campaign in the coming phase of the operation.

“We are now transitioning to the next phase of the campaign, in which we will intensify strikes against the regime’s foundations and military capabilities,” Zamir said.

“We have additional surprise moves at our disposal that I do not intend to reveal,” he added.