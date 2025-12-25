Bahrain Crown Prince Hosts Israel’s Ambassador for Talks on Shoring Up Bilateral Ties

The crown prince and prime minister of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, welcomed Israel’s ambassador to the Gulf nation, Shmuel (Sammy) Revel, to a high-level meeting in Manama on Thursday. The purpose of the talks was to reinforce diplomatic ties and discuss expanding economic cooperation between the two countries. It was framed as a continuation of bilateral engagement following the normalization of relations between the two countries under the Abraham Accords in 2020.

According to the Israeli Embassy, the talks focused on the value of maintaining open and direct communication channels, particularly amid regional uncertainty. Both sides emphasized the importance of steady coordination and mutual consultation as a foundation for the relationship.

Al Khalifa and Revel reviewed opportunities to deepen economic collaboration across trade, investment, and innovation, with an emphasis on leveraging Israel’s technology sector and Bahrain’s role as a regional financial and business hub. Officials said there was shared interest in advancing partnerships that could deliver tangible benefits to both economies.

The meeting also reflected a broader commitment by both governments to maintain active and visible diplomatic engagement. Israeli officials have repeatedly highlighted Bahrain as a key partner in the Gulf, citing its openness to cooperation across economic and strategic domains.

No formal agreements were announced following the talks, but officials described the exchange as constructive and forward-looking. The meeting was presented as another step in strengthening bilateral ties and translating diplomatic relations into practical collaboration.

Revel assumed the position of ambassador to Bahrain in August 2025, after serving as ambassador to Cyprus from 2017 to 2021. Former Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na’eh was the first Israeli envoy in the Gulf nation following the establishment of the Abraham Accords.

During his tenure, Na’eh spoke to The Media Line about the stability of the 2020 agreement amid a prolonged war that shook the region. He said at the time, “We are at war for two years, and yet we have embassies in Abu Dhabi, a consulate general in Dubai, an embassy in Manama. These are new relationships, and they withstood the greatest test successfully.”