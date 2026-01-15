Ben-Gurion University Opens Strategic Hub To Guide Negev Development Efforts

Ben-Gurion University (BGU) of the Negev formally launched a new regional development hub this week, unveiling “Prisma Negev,” a strategic center designed to drive growth, strengthen cooperation among local authorities, and support data-based planning across southern Israel.

The center opened Tuesday night in Beersheba with the participation of more than 40 municipal leaders and representatives from industry, civil society, the Israel Defense Forces, and the academic community.

The initiative was created by BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, who said the project brings together sectors that rarely collaborate at this scale. He described it as “a regional strategic partnership that unites local authorities, industry, the military, academia, and civil society,” adding that the university’s mandate extends beyond teaching and research to shaping the Negev’s long-term future. He said the center will train a new generation of professionals and researchers committed to advancing the region.

Prof. Miki Malul, who heads the Negev Strategy Office and leads the effort, said that “realizing the Negev’s tremendous potential is central to strengthening Israeli society and the national economy.” He noted that the framework allows stakeholders to jointly design projects with practical outcomes.

During the launch event, BGU introduced the “Negev Challenges and Opportunities Map,” a dynamic planning tool built from assessments offered by local authority heads. The platform outlines assets, needs, and areas of growth and is expected to guide investment priorities and cooperative initiatives throughout the region.

Prisma Negev will operate through a combination of research activity and applied programs. The applied track includes pilot projects, innovation labs, professional training, and a social impact incubator, aiming to develop models that can be implemented both locally and on a national scale. Its research division will produce studies, evaluation tools, and data frameworks to support evidence-based policymaking and long-term planning.

The center’s work spans eight areas: economic development, education, employment, social innovation, health and community wellbeing, civic resilience, technology integration, and tourism. Each theme is tied to regional challenges identified by participating communities.

The leadership team includes Prof. Michal Krumer-Nevo, who oversees the research arm; Sharon Tsarfati, the center’s director; Tal Levy, who manages partnerships and communities; and Yehudit Saban from the BGU President’s Office.

Beersheba Mayor Ruvik Danilovich, speaking on behalf of the participating municipalities, said the stakes are high for the region. “The Negev has never had greater opportunities but also has never faced bigger threats,” he said, calling the initiative “a strategic interest bigger than all of us – the State of Israel.”