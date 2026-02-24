CIA Urges Iranians To Make Secure Contact Through Encrypted Channels

The CIA issued new guidance in Farsi encouraging Iranians to establish secure contact with the agency, as the Iranian regime’s crackdown on protesters continues and tensions between Tehran and Washington rise.

In a message posted on X, the CIA said it was seeking to communicate safely with individuals inside Iran and emphasized the need for strict digital security. The post stated that the CIA “can hear your voice and wants to help you,” while directing readers to detailed instructions designed to reduce the risk of detection by Iranian authorities.

The agency warned against using personal computers or standard phone lines, urging instead the use of new, disposable devices that cannot easily be traced back to the user. It also advised individuals to remain alert to their physical surroundings and to anyone who might be able to view their screens or monitor their activity.

سلام. سازمان اطلاعات مرکزی (CIA) صدای شما را می‌شنود و می‌خواهد به شما کمک کند. در ادامه، راهنمایی لازم در مورد چگونگی برقراری تماس مجازی امن با ما ارائه شده است. pic.twitter.com/Dfq4zomz1n — CIA (@CIA) February 24, 2026

To minimize digital exposure, the CIA recommended using external internet browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari or Firefox, rather than native applications. It also advised activating Private Browsing or Incognito modes, or similar settings, to limit the retention of browsing data.

The guidance encouraged the use of anonymizing and anti-filtering services, including the Dark Web browser Tor, warning that many websites may be monitored by Iranian security or intelligence services. The CIA said it provides an encrypted, filter-breaking method of contact that can be accessed through such tools. It also advised the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, to bypass internet restrictions and surveillance, and urged users to delete browsing histories and other digital traces after making contact.

According to the instructions, individuals reaching out to the CIA were asked to include specific personal and professional details. These include their city and country of residence, full name, occupation and job title, as well as the level of access to information or skills of interest to the agency. The CIA also requested secure contact information to allow for further interaction.

The guidance outlined multiple ways to reach the agency, including through its public website and via the darknet, a section of the internet accessible only through specialized software designed to conceal users’ identities.

The post is the latest in a series of CIA recruitment messages released in Farsi, Korean, Russian and Mandarin, each promoting what the agency describes as secure channels for communication.