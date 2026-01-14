European, Israeli Officials Warn US May Strike Iran Within 24 Hours 

As tensions mount between Tehran and Washington, several officials, two European and one Israeli, have indicated that the US may be poised to strike Iran in the next 24 hours, Reuters reported Wednesday evening.

The Israeli official explained that it was unclear where in Iran the US military would strike or the scope of the operation.

Earlier Wednesday, US sources told The Associated Press that some personnel at the Al-Udeid US air base in Doha, Qatar, were urged to evacuate, although there is no indication of a large number of troops leaving the area on buses to shelter in a football stadium, as occurred prior to an Iranian missile strike last year.

Rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials has escalated, with the president making repeated promises to intervene and protect Iranian protesters as the number of dead in demonstrations exceeds 2,400, according to a US-based human rights group.

In an interview with CBS News, President Trump warned, “If they hang them, you’re going to see some things … We will take very strong action if they do such a thing.”

One of the imprisoned protesters is Erfan Soltani, 26, who was taken into custody last Thursday in the city of Fardis, west of Tehran. Several days later, his relatives were told that his execution was set for Wednesday, today, with no explanation provided, according to the Norway-based Kurdish rights organization Hengaw.

There is no indication yet whether Soltani has been executed, but the case raises fears of possible mass executions of protesters in Iranian custody.

President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the US will take “very strong action” against Iran if it executes protesters, telling Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING” in a post on his Truth Social platform. He also said he has canceled all meetings with Iranian officials “until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”