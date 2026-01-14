Donate
Light Theme
Log In
European, Israeli Officials Warn US May Strike Iran Within 24 Hours 
A screen capture from a video shows various of US aircrafts taking off from aircraft carrier as US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces carry out precision airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi targets across Yemen, on March 15, 2025. (CENTCOM / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

European, Israeli Officials Warn US May Strike Iran Within 24 Hours 

The Media Line Staff
01/14/2026

As tensions mount between Tehran and Washington, several officials, two European and one Israeli, have indicated that the US may be poised to strike Iran in the next 24 hours, Reuters reported Wednesday evening.

The Israeli official explained that it was unclear where in Iran the US military would strike or the scope of the operation.

Earlier Wednesday, US sources told The Associated Press that some personnel at the Al-Udeid US air base in Doha, Qatar, were urged to evacuate, although there is no indication of a large number of troops leaving the area on buses to shelter in a football stadium, as occurred prior to an Iranian missile strike last year.

Rhetoric between US President Donald Trump and Iranian officials has escalated, with the president making repeated promises to intervene and protect Iranian protesters as the number of dead in demonstrations exceeds 2,400, according to a US-based human rights group.

In an interview with CBS News, President Trump warned, “If they hang them, you’re going to see some things … We will take very strong action if they do such a thing.”

One of the imprisoned protesters is Erfan Soltani, 26, who was taken into custody last Thursday in the city of Fardis, west of Tehran. Several days later, his relatives were told that his execution was set for Wednesday, today, with no explanation provided, according to the Norway-based Kurdish rights organization Hengaw.

There is no indication yet whether Soltani has been executed, but the case raises fears of possible mass executions of protesters in Iranian custody.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the US will take “very strong action” against Iran if it executes protesters, telling Iranians to “KEEP PROTESTING” in a post on his Truth Social platform. He also said he has canceled all meetings with Iranian officials “until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

 

News Updates
12-Day War
Donald Trump
Iran protests
US Military Strikes
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods