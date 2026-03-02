Fourth US Service Member Confirmed Killed in Operation Epic Fury

The number of US military fatalities linked to Operation Epic Fury has increased to four after a service member who was critically wounded during Iran’s initial attacks later died, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

In an update issued March 2, CENTCOM said the service member succumbed to injuries sustained earlier in the operation. The command said the identities of the fallen remain withheld and will not be released until at least 24 hours after next-of-kin notifications are completed.

The updated toll follows an announcement Sunday in which CENTCOM confirmed that three US service members had been killed and five others seriously wounded during the operation. Officials said at the time that additional personnel sustained minor injuries, including concussions and shrapnel wounds. Some of those lightly injured have since returned to duty, while others were undergoing evaluation.

Several injured service members remain under medical care, while others have resumed their duties as their condition allows. The command said their current medical status and unit affiliations were not immediately released.

In a video address Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump acknowledged the deaths of the three service members confirmed at that time and offered condolences to their families. He described the fallen as “true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” and said the country mourns with their loved ones. Trump also said Americans were praying for the recovery of those wounded.