From Wiz Megadeal to Fresh IPO Listings, Israeli Tech’s Exit Market Roars Back in PwC’s 2025 Review

Israeli tech dealmaking and stock market listings have surged this year, with total exits climbing to nearly $59 billion on the back of a landmark cybersecurity takeover and a revival in public offerings.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Israel’s annual exit review, published Monday, found that acquisitions and IPOs involving Israeli tech firms jumped about 340% from last year’s $13.4 billion, mainly because Alphabet agreed to buy cloud security company Wiz for $32 billion, the biggest deal ever for an Israeli-founded startup.

Even without that transaction, the overall deal value roughly doubled, reflecting renewed global appetite for Israeli innovation despite two years of conflict with Hamas.

The report highlighted seven IPOs this year with a combined valuation of $14.6 billion, a dramatic increase from six listings worth $781 million in 2024. New market debuts included travel and expense platform Navan and trading app eToro, which listed on Nasdaq at valuations of $6.2 billion and $4.4 billion, respectively.

PwC noted fewer mid-sized exits between $100 million and $500 million, but more very small and multibillion-dollar deals. Six acquisitions topped $1 billion, among them fintech firms Next Insurance at $2.6 billion and Melio at up to $3 billion.

According to Reuters, Yaron Weizenbluth, a partner and head of audit at PwC Israel, said many founders and executives have shifted operations abroad. However, companies still depend on Israel’s unique talent pool.

“The Israeli market has demonstrated an incredible ability to adapt and close gaps in the past; the potential for value creation is immense,” he said.