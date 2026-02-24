Iranian Army Helicopter Crashes Into Isfahan Market, Killing 4

A routine morning in a central Iran market turned into a disaster Tuesday when an Iranian army helicopter crashed into a fruit and vegetable bazaar in Isfahan province, killing four people and prompting an emergency response as officials blamed a mechanical problem for the deadly impact.

Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency reported that the helicopter struck a market stall at 9:09 a.m. local time, killing the pilot, the co-pilot, and two vendors. Foot traffic was already building at the time of the crash, according to the report, which described the aircraft coming down directly into the market area.

Ali Nasiri, head of the provincial emergency medical services organization, said responders moved quickly. Fars quoted him as saying four ambulances were dispatched to the scene immediately after the crash, as medical teams treated casualties and secured the area.

Mansour Shishehforoush, director general of Isfahan’s crisis management department, told the state-run IRNA news agency that a “technical failure” caused the incident. Iranian authorities did not immediately provide additional details on the helicopter’s model, its mission at the time, or whether it was operating from a nearby base.

Aviation accidents involving military aircraft are not uncommon in Iran, where parts shortages and maintenance constraints have long been cited by analysts as challenges for fleets that include older US-made platforms purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, along with Russian aircraft and domestically produced models. In recent years, crashes involving helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft have drawn renewed scrutiny over safety standards, training, and the condition of aging equipment across the region.

Investigators were expected to examine the wreckage and flight data to determine the precise chain of events leading to the crash, while local authorities managed the scene and worked to restore normal operations in the market area.