Israel Faces Towering Mediterranean Waves as Storm Goretti Sweeps Europe With Gale Force Winds, Heavy Snow

Israel is bracing for a sharp burst of winter weather, with gale-force winds and turbulent seas making the Mediterranean coastline especially hazardous. In Tel Aviv, city warnings have focused on the surf as residents are being urged to keep away from the beach as “sky-high waves” and strong winds build a high-risk mix for anyone near the shoreline.

National police advisories also warn of intermittent rain and thunderstorms from the north to the northern Negev and highlight the potential for flash flooding in desert wadis and low-lying areas—conditions that can turn deadly within minutes.​

While Israel watches the coast and the wadis, Europe is dealing with a different major system—Storm Goretti. Forecasters in the UK have flagged a potent combination of damaging winds, heavy snow in some regions, and hazardous coastal seas, with the strongest gusts expected in exposed areas and “very large waves” threatening shorelines.

Wider European reporting describes a multi-country stretch of severe weather—snow, ice, intense rainfall and strong winds—linked to flooding, potential injuries, and large-scale travel disruption, including major flight cancellations.​

The takeaway on both fronts is similar — stay updated on local warnings, avoid coastlines during peak surf, and treat floodwater and wind-driven debris as immediate dangers rather than inconveniences.

