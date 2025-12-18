Israel, Greece, Cyprus To Form Rapid-Response Force To Defend Mediterranean

Israel, Greece, and Cyprus are teaming up to form a rapid-response force of 2,500 soldiers to patrol the Mediterranean and defend against attacks, the Greek daily Ta Nea reports.

The force will consist of land, air, and naval components and will operate from bases and infrastructure in Israel, Cyprus, and the Greek islands of Rhodes and Karpathos.

Plans to establish the joint military and security effort come amid concerns over Turkey’s weapons buildup and recent incidents in the Baltic Sea in which Chinese and Russian ships damaged cables and pipelines in what appeared to be acts of sabotage.

“A Greek-Israeli rapid reaction force is not an alliance against anyone. It fills a strategic void. From Rhodes to Cyprus and Israel, platforms, pipelines, and electricity cables are exposed,” an official told Ta Nea.

The force, which will be made up of 1,000 soldiers each from Israel and Greece and 500 from Cyprus, is also intended to benefit Europe and facilitate the transport of natural gas and oil to the continent.

An official said the Eastern Mediterranean must act before a crisis forces its hand, arguing that a joint force would provide the region with a shared framework for early warning, deterrence, and rapid response to threats and sabotage, and that cooperation, interoperability, and adherence to international law — not expansive territorial claims — should govern the region’s future.

Ties between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated since October 7, 2023, with Ankara imposing a complete trade embargo and stepping up rhetoric against Jerusalem, particularly over the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has insisted that Turkey not be included in the International Stabilization Force expected to govern and secure Gaza as part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Turkey has expanded its arsenal in recent years. According to the New Arab, as of 2025, 80% of items needed by Turkey’s defense industry were supplied by local companies.