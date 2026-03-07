Israeli Jets Hit Tehran Airport and Missile Facilities as Iran Continues Attacks on Israel 

Israeli and US forces pressed into the second week of their joint-military campaign against Iran as President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that there would be no agreement with Tehran unless the Islamic Republic accepts “unconditional surrender.”

Israeli aircraft carried out intensive strikes overnight Friday targeting Iranian military infrastructure in Tehran and central Iran, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The operation included an attack on Mehrabad Airport in the Iranian capital, where the military said 16 aircraft belonging to the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force were destroyed. The IDF said the planes were used to move weapons to Hezbollah.

The airport served as “a central hub for arming and financing the regime’s terror proxies in the Middle East,” the IDF spokesperson said.

Separately, Israeli fighter jets conducted additional overnight attacks on several Iranian military sites, dropping about 230 bombs during the operation. The IDF said one of the locations targeted was an underground installation used to store and manufacture ballistic missiles, where hundreds of soldiers from the Iranian regime’s armed forces were operating.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel, triggering sirens that sent residents across the country into shelters.

According to Ynet, more than 200 missiles have been launched at Israel from Iran since the war began. Roughly 80 were fired on the first day and about 60 on the second, before the rate declined to fewer than 20 missiles per day. Around 200 additional projectiles have been fired from Lebanon.

The same report said 42 drones were fired toward Israel from Iran and another 43 from Lebanon. As a result of the attacks on the Israeli home front, approximately 3,100 people in Israel have been left homeless.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US military is deploying drones to the Middle East designed to intercept Iranian drones. The systems were previously tested during the war in Ukraine and, according to the report citing American officials, underwent a “baptism of fire” there.