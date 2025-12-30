Israeli-Led Study Identifies New Immunotherapy Strategy Targeting Drug-Resistant Cancers 

Researchers have identified a new way to attack cancers that have stopped responding to treatment by exploiting the very genetic changes cause tumors to be resistant to drugs, according to a study released Monday by Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science.

Drug resistance remains one of the most stubborn obstacles in cancer therapy, particularly in metastatic disease. Treatments that initially slow or halt tumor growth often lose effectiveness as cancer cells acquire mutations that allow them to survive and continue spreading. Once resistance develops, options for patients narrow sharply.

The new research introduces a different strategy: rather than trying to overcome resistance, the scientists use it as a target. The study, published in the journal Cancer Discovery, describes a computational tool known as SpotNeoMet, designed to scan large patient datasets and pinpoint resistance-related mutations that recur across many cases.

These mutations lead to the formation of neo-antigens — small protein fragments that appear on the surface of cancer cells but not on healthy tissue. Because the neo-antigens are shared among groups of patients, they could be used to trigger immune responses that selectively attack drug-resistant cancer cells.

The research team focused its initial testing on metastatic prostate cancer, a condition in which most patients eventually develop resistance to standard hormone-based therapies. Using SpotNeoMet, the scientists identified several resistance mutations that repeatedly emerged in patients whose disease had progressed despite treatment.

From those mutations, the researchers isolated three neo-antigens that showed strong potential in laboratory experiments. Further testing in mouse models suggested that immune cells could be trained to recognize and respond to these targets, significantly slowing tumor growth.

Unlike many cutting-edge cancer treatments that require tailoring a therapy to each individual patient, the approach outlined in the study aims for broader applicability. By focusing on resistance mutations shared by large patient populations, a single immunotherapy could potentially benefit many people with the same type of treatment-resistant cancer.

The researchers said the findings could open the door to new therapies not only for prostate cancer but also for other malignancies where resistance to targeted drugs is common. While the work remains at a preclinical stage, they described it as proof of concept demonstrating that resistance does not have to mark the end of effective treatment.

Further studies will be needed before the strategy can move into human trials, but the team said the results point to a new class of immunotherapies that turn cancer adaptability into a vulnerability rather than an advantage.