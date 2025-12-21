Bystander Who Confronted Bondi Beach Terrorist Is in Critical Condition 

An Israeli is in critical condition a week after a terrorist shooting in Sydney, the Times of Israel reports.

Thirty-year-old Gefen Bitton confronted the terrorists before he was shot three times during an attack at a Hanukkah party at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14.

Footage of the incident shows Bitton wearing a red shirt and running toward one of the attackers, Sajid Akram, while Ahmed al-Ahmed, a Muslim shop owner, wrestled with the terrorist, attempting to disarm him.

In the footage, Bitton is seen collapsing after being shot three times.

The attack was carried out by Sajid Akram, who was killed during the incident, and his son, Naveed Akram, who was arrested.

The attack, which killed 15 and injured dozens, is the worst shooting incident in Australia in 30 years and the deadliest attack against Jewish civilians since Hamas’ invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Bitton has undergone several surgeries at St. Vincent’s Hospital and is in intensive care.

Bitton’s friend, Cayli Barr, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his recovery.

On the page, she wrote: “Our beautiful friend Gefen was shot three times with a shotgun and is now fighting in the ICU after his act of heroism on Sunday night.”

Barr continued: “On behalf of his dad and his family, we are raising money for his medical expenses and rehabilitation — a long road ahead.”

She also wrote that Bitton began to escape from the gunfire but turned back to fight the terrorist, calling him “a true hero who deserves recognition.”