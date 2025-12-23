Knesset Health Chair Targets WHO Exit, Sparking Fierce Opposition 

Incoming Knesset Health Committee Chair MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) ignited controversy on Monday by advocating Israel’s departure from the World Health Organization (WHO), accusing it of antisemitism and anti-Israel bias in its Gaza coverage.

Her remarks, made during the committee’s inaugural session after Shas vacated the post, label the WHO as “hostile” for allegedly favoring Hamas narratives while ignoring attacks on Israeli medical workers.

Health industry figures swiftly condemned the idea as reckless and dangerous, cautioning that withdrawal would sever vital links for vaccine distribution, outbreak monitoring, and joint research efforts. The Israel Medical Association emphasized the peril to public health coordination, particularly amid global threats like pandemics. No formal vote occurred, but the debate signals escalating tensions with international bodies.

Son Har-Melech’s stance revives earlier 2025 pushes against the WHO, tied to frustrations over its reporting on hospital incidents in Gaza. Critics within Israel argue that WHO membership ensures influence and data sharing, outweighing political grievances. As of today, the committee has scheduled no further meetings, leaving the proposal’s fate unclear.