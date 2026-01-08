Mass Protests Fill Iranian Streets With 45 Dead, Hundreds Injured, Thousands Detained

Iranian demonstrators flooded the streets in Tehran and 86 other major cities, in 27 provinces and in 295 smaller locations on Thursday, members of the opposition group The New Iran told The Media Line.

Since the demonstrations began, 45 have been killed, with 27 among them identified, with hundreds injured and between 2,000-3,000 detained by authorities.

Numbers of demonstrators have increased dramatically since the exiled Crown Prince, Reza Pahlavi, in recorded message publicized on the internet, urged Iranians to chant on 8pm on Thursday and 8pm on Friday.

In retaliation, the regime has cut off internet access in many parts of the country. Water and electricity were unavailable in one town. As of Thursday evening, power outages were reported in East Tehran.

The New Iran members said that regime guards on motorcycles are attacking protesters and shooting was heard. Although fatalities and injuries resulting from the firing have yet to be reported, protesters were seen fighting the motorcycle guards.

An opposition source told The Media Line, “The people have the upper hand in most places.”