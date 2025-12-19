Donate
Mediators Gather in Miami To Press Israel and Hamas on Gaza Ceasefire Commitments 
US President Donald Trump joins Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and other leaders for a Mideast peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2025

A White House-led diplomatic push on Gaza is converging in Miami on Friday, where US, Qatari, Turkish, and Egyptian officials are set to meet to advance the next phase of the Gaza agreement. The talks are framed as an effort to solidify a path toward ending the conflict, expanding humanitarian access, and shaping postwar governance in the Strip. 

According to a White House official, special envoy Steve Witkoff will host the meeting to “deliberate on the subsequent stage of the accord aimed at concluding the conflict in Gaza.” 

Mediators from the four countries believe both Israel and Hamas are stalling on implementing the second phase of the deal and want to coordinate ways to convince both sides to meet their obligations. 

The accord’s terms require Hamas to give up control of Gaza, accept an international stabilization force, and disarm. Israel is expected to reopen the Rafah crossing with Egypt, further pull back its forces, and facilitate deployment of the international force and a Palestinian technocratic government in Gaza. 

The Miami meeting is the highest-level representation since the deal was reached in October. 

