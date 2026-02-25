Modi Arrives in Israel for 2-Day Visit Focused on Tech, Security, and Strategic Cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day state visit expected to deepen strategic cooperation in technology, security, and trade, marking his first trip to the country in nearly a decade and one of the most closely watched diplomatic visits in the region this year. The Feb. 25-26 visit comes as Israel and India seek to expand collaboration in artificial intelligence, cyber innovation, and defense coordination while navigating broader regional tensions.

According to official schedules reported by Indian and Israeli media, Modi landed in Tel Aviv before traveling to Jerusalem for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The leaders are expected to hold bilateral meetings followed by the signing of several agreements aimed at strengthening innovation partnerships and advancing joint research projects. Modi is also scheduled to address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian prime minister to speak before Israel’s parliament, and to participate in technology and business events designed to showcase cooperation between Israeli startups and Indian industry.

Diplomatic sources say the visit will also include meetings with President Isaac Herzog and a visit to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial. Community engagement events with the Indian diaspora in Israel are planned as well, reflecting growing cultural and economic ties between the two countries.

Officials in both capitals have framed the trip as a continuation of the strategic partnership first elevated during Modi’s 2017 visit, which transformed Israel-India relations into a more public and comprehensive alliance. Analysts note that the visit comes as both governments look to advance regional connectivity initiatives and expand trade corridors linking India, the Middle East, and Europe.

Over the next two days, attention will focus on whether new technology agreements and security cooperation announcements signal a deeper phase in the bilateral relationship, as well as how Modi’s presence in Jerusalem shapes broader diplomatic dynamics across the region.