PA Minister Must Head Postwar Gaza’s Board of Peace, Fatah Spokesperson Says

A Fatah spokesperson insisted on Monday that governance of postwar Gaza must be led by a minister representing the Palestinian Authority, Xinhua reports.

The demand comes amid competing plans for managing the territory under the terms of the October 2025 ceasefire.

Munther al-Hayek, a spokesperson for Fatah, said the PA remains the only body with the international legitimacy needed to coordinate reconstruction and humanitarian efforts. He cautioned that allowing a new committee to form outside the PA’s framework would entrench the political split that has separated Gaza and the West Bank for nearly two decades.

According to al-Hayek, the current moment requires what he called a unified structure capable of engaging global partners, adding that Hamas’approach risks widening the divide.

The ceasefire agreement brokered last October outlines a transitional governing structure led by Palestinian technocrats and supervised by an international “Board of Peace.” The terms require Hamas to disarm and bar the group from any future role in Gaza’s formal administration, leaving open questions about how the new committee will be formed and who will ultimately oversee it.

Hamas announced over the weekend that it had dismantled its governing bodies in Gaza in what the group described as a step toward forming a new administrative arrangement. The organization said it had delivered a list of 40 proposed technocrats to Egyptian officials tasked with assessing candidates for a transitional committee.

Mohammad Nazzal, a senior Hamas figure, said the submission faced objections from both the PA and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. He accused Netanyahu of opposing the plan to create instability and influence the broader regional environment, claiming the Israeli leader was motivated by domestic pressures.

Despite Hamas’ calls for what it described as “national consensus,” the PA has largely rejected efforts to shape a shared mechanism without its direct oversight. While the PA is recognized internationally as representing the Palestinian people, its operational presence in Gaza has been minimal since Hamas seized internal control of the enclave in 2007.