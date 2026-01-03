President Trump Announces Capture of Venezuela’s Maduro Following US Military Operation in Caracas 

US forces carried out coordinated strikes in Venezuela on Saturday, culminating hours later in President Donald Trump’s announcement that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife had been captured and removed from the country to face charges in the United States.

Explosions and aircraft noise were reported in Caracas at 2 a.m., according to AFP, Reuters, and the Associated Press. Residents described at least seven blast echoes, smoke near the capital’s airport, and a cloud rising over parts of the city. Power was cut in southern Caracas near a military base, and witnesses said some residents fled their homes. US officials said they were aware of the reports, US media later said President Trump had ordered strikes on targets in Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government accused Washington of launching a military assault and declared a national emergency, ordering full mobilization. In a statement, authorities said the United States would “not succeed in taking the country’s resources,” claiming the operation aimed to seize oil and mineral assets. Reuters cited a US source confirming American attacks, while The New York Times reported that Maduro’s close circle was safe and that his location was initially unknown.

Later in the day, President Trump said Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of Venezuela, adding that more details would follow and announcing a press conference later in the day. CBS reported the arrest was carried out by a Delta Force commando operation. US Vice President JD Vance said Trump had given Maduro chances to “climb down from the tree,” but insisted drug trafficking had to end, praising the agents who conducted what he called an impressive mission.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said Maduro and Cilia Flores were charged in the Southern District of New York with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses. According to Republican Senator Mike Lee, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Maduro would stand trial in the United States and that no further US action was planned now that he was in custody. Trump later told Fox News that some soldiers were injured during the operation but that there were no deaths, calling the assault “amazing.”

International reaction was swift. Russia said that if the strikes occurred, they violated international law, while Iran warned the operation threatened the international order. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said London was not involved and stressed the need to respect international law, and leaders in Brazil and Denmark also condemned the action.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado welcomed the development, saying “the time of freedom has arrived” and vowing to rebuild the country. Reuters reported that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez was in Russia, a claim the Russian government denied, while the head of parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, remained in Caracas but had not been seen publicly since the attack.