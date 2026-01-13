President Trump Cancels Iran Talks as Casualties, Arrests Escalate Amid Ongoing Protests

US President Donald Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday that planned talks between the United States and Iran have been canceled, as news reports place the death toll close to 2,000 after two weeks of demonstrations in Iran.

He wrote: “Iranian patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!”

“Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” he went on. “I have canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

President Trump ended by writing “MIGA,” or Make Iran Great Again.

Earlier Tuesday, an Iranian official admitted to Reuters that there were 2,000 casualties because of the demonstrations but did not break down the number of civilians versus security personnel who were killed. He also blamed those he called “terrorists” for the deaths.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that at least 1,850 people have been killed and that 16,784 have been arrested.

President Trump announced a 25% tariff on any country “doing business” with Iran, without defining precisely what economic activities fell under this heading.

Iran signaled Monday that it is bracing for the possibility of a larger confrontation while also leaving the door open to renewed talks, following President Trump’s warning that the United States may act to halt the government’s intensifying crackdown on opposition protests.

“We are not looking for war, but we are prepared for war — even more prepared than the previous war,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told foreign ambassadors at a conference in Tehran, in comments aired on state television. His reference appeared to point to the 12-day conflict with Israel in June, during which the United States joined Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

He added, “We are also ready for negotiations, but negotiations that are fair, with equal rights and mutual respect.”