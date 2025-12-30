Prince Faisal Discusses Yemen Crisis With US Secretary Rubio, Pakistani FM Dar 

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan engaged in key diplomatic outreach on Tuesday amid escalating regional strains, particularly in Yemen. He held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where both sides addressed ongoing tensions in Yemen—sparked by a recent Saudi-led coalition airstrike on UAE-linked ships at Mukalla port—and broader efforts to bolster regional security and stability, according to a US State Department statement.

The discussion highlighted mutual concerns over Yemen’s fragile dynamics, including clashes involving the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) that captured eastern provinces like Hadramaut earlier this month, heightening Gulf rivalries between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Separately, Prince Faisal received a call from Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar. The two exchanged assessments of the latest regional and international developments, with Dar expressing satisfaction over strengthening bilateral ties, while Faisal reaffirmed Saudi commitment to deeper cooperation.

The talks occurred against a backdrop of Saudi demands for UAE forces to exit Yemen within 24 hours following the port strike, which Riyadh framed as having targeted arms shipments with no casualties sustained.

Conversations highlight Riyadh’s active diplomacy to navigate Yemen’s volatility, Gulf frictions, and broader instability, signaling coordinated efforts to de-escalate and pursue political solutions such as the Riyadh Agreement. No major breakthroughs were announced, but the exchanges reflect heightened consultations among allies as 2025 closes with persistent security challenges.