Syrian Forces Foil Weapons Smuggling Plot in Daraa Near Israeli Border

Syria Seizes Missile Depot in Daraa Countryside Near Israeli Border, Boosts Security Oversight

Rizik Alabi – Damascus

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday the seizure of a missile depot in the eastern Daraa countryside, near the border with Israel, containing missiles prepared for smuggling to outlawed groups.

The operation comes as part of Syrian authorities’ efforts to enhance surveillance of the southern borders and prevent illegal weapons from reaching sensitive areas.

A source at the Syrian Ministry of Interior told The Media Line that the operation took place after intelligence indicated the presence of a depot inside a farm in the eastern Daraa countryside. Security units monitored the location and conducted a precise raid, resulting in the seizure of the depot’s entire contents, which included 42 “Malyutka” missiles and four “Metis” missiles equipped with launch platforms.

The head of internal security in Daraa province, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sukhni, told The Media Line that the operation was carried out according to a carefully planned strategy while ensuring the safety of civilians. He confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify and eventually prosecute individuals involved in the attempted smuggling of these weapons.

The Daraa countryside is considered a highly sensitive security zone due to its proximity to the Israeli border, making any attempted arms smuggling extremely dangerous. The seized “Malyutka” and “Metis” missiles can be used for precise military targets, and their transfer to unmonitored armed groups could threaten regional security and increase the likelihood of armed incidents along the border.

Military analysts note that the seizure of these weapons reflects the Syrian authorities’ effectiveness in monitoring smuggling networks and weapon sources. It also highlights the security challenges in southern Syria, where the government seeks to maintain control over border areas and prevent the potential use of weapons against civilians or involvement in regional conflicts.

The operation is part of a broader strategy to enhance security and stability in areas that were previously outside government control, especially amid ongoing attempts to smuggle weapons across the southern borders. Experts emphasize that seizing missile depots in this region limits the ability of armed groups to threaten nearby towns and villages and helps prevent repeated attacks or armed incidents that could destabilize local security.

The Syrian security forces’ successful seizure of the weapons sends a clear message regarding the state’s ability to control the borders and prevent potential threats to national security in the south.

The ministry has not yet disclosed the intended recipients of the missiles, stating only that investigations are ongoing to determine full accountability. Local officials have urged citizens to cooperate with security authorities by reporting any information that could help prevent weapons smuggling or illegal activities.