Trump Asserts Netanyahu Pardon Is Imminent; Herzog Pushes Back 

US President Donald Trump on Monday asserted that Israeli President Isaac Herzog was moving toward granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Herzog’s office immediately rejected this claim as inaccurate.

President Trump made the remarks as Netanyahu arrived for talks with him in Florida, telling reporters that clemency was justified given Israel’s wartime leadership. “He’s a wartime prime minister who’s a hero. How do you not give a pardon?” President Trump said. He then claimed direct confirmation from Israel’s president, adding, “I spoke to the president … he tells me it’s on its way.”

Herzog’s office responded shortly afterward, saying no such conversation had taken place. In a statement, the president’s office said Herzog had not spoken with President Trump since a formal request regarding a pardon was submitted several weeks earlier. The only contact, according to the statement, was a conversation at that time between Herzog and a representative acting on President Trump’s behalf.

During that exchange, Herzog’s office said, the representative was informed that the request was under review and that any decision would be handled through Israel’s established legal process. The statement emphasized that this explanation was identical to the position Herzog has already presented publicly in Israel.

Netanyahu, who denies all wrongdoing, is facing charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust dating back to indictments filed in 2019. He is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial on criminal charges.

President Trump’s comments added to a pattern of direct involvement in Israel’s judicial and political affairs. He has repeatedly drawn parallels between Netanyahu’s legal troubles and his own past cases, portraying both as politically motivated. The public nature of the remarks highlighted the delicate position facing Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial but includes the authority to grant pardons.

The exchange took place against a backdrop of reported tension between Netanyahu and senior US officials. While President Trump publicly praised the Israeli leader and said their relationship remained strong, US officials have expressed dissatisfaction with Netanyahu, particularly over what they see as delays in advancing a Gaza-related diplomatic track.

During brief remarks to reporters, President Trump said the meeting agenda included the disarming of Hamas, Gaza’s reconstruction, and broader regional issues. He also referenced Iran, warning that the United States would respond forcefully if Tehran resumed military buildup.