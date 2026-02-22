UAE Says It Foiled Cyber Attacks Targeting Digital Infrastructure and Vital Sectors

The United Arab Emirates has disrupted organized cyber attacks targeting the country’s digital infrastructure and critical sectors, the state news agency said Saturday, as authorities warned of heightened online risks during the start of Ramadan.

According to the report, the attacks were aimed at national systems and essential services and were described by the UAE Cybersecurity Council as being of a terrorist nature. The council said the national cyber system successfully prevented the operations, which were intended to destabilize the country and interfere with the continuity of key institutions. The report did not identify who was responsible for the attempted attacks.

The Cybersecurity Council said the activity “included attempts to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware and conduct systematic phishing campaigns targeting national platforms.” It added that those behind the attacks made use of artificial intelligence technologies to develop sophisticated offensive tools, a development the council described as a notable escalation in the methods and capabilities of terrorist groups.

Officials said the attacks targeted multiple sectors but provided no further details about specific systems or the timing of the attempts. The statement emphasized that national cyber defenses were able to detect and block threats before any disruption occurred.

With the beginning of Ramadan, a period when charitable giving increases in the UAE and across the Muslim world, the council urged residents to remain vigilant online. It called on the public to adopt “safe practices” when using digital platforms, particularly when making donations or sharing personal and financial information.

The council also shared guidance on protecting data and avoiding fraud, warning that cybercriminals often exploit seasonal increases in online activity. It encouraged individuals and organizations to report any suspected cyber threats or suspicious digital activity through officially approved channels.

The state news agency said the council’s announcement reflects ongoing efforts to safeguard national digital infrastructure as cyber risks continue to evolve.