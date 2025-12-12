US Insists Israel Must Clean Up Rubble in Gaza To Prepare for Postwar Plan’s Second Phase 

The United States is pressing Israel to take responsibility for clearing massive amounts of rubble in the Gaza Strip as a prerequisite for launching reconstruction under the second phase of the ceasefire, senior Israeli officials say. Ynet reports that Jerusalem has agreed in principle to shoulder both the operational and financial burden, a commitment expected to run into hundreds of millions of shekels.

American officials have tied the debris removal effort to the broader rebuilding plan, with Rafah designated as the first pilot area. US officials see the area in the southern part of the Gaza Strip as a test case for President Donald Trump’s approach to Gaza’s recovery and hope early progress there will encourage displaced residents to return before work expands to other areas.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the volume of rubble in Gaza is roughly 68 million tons, the result of widespread destruction from two years of fighting. International planners involved in debris management have warned that clearing the ruins is a basic condition for any meaningful reconstruction, as much of the enclave’s infrastructure remains buried or inaccessible.

Israel is expected to contract specialized firms to carry out the work. At the same time, Qatar’s prime minister has said publicly that Doha will not fund the rebuilding of areas destroyed by Israel, narrowing the pool of potential financial backers.

Pressure from Washington to move ahead with the second phase of the ceasefire has intensified. Israel maintains it will not advance without the return of the body of hostage Ran Gvili and says it has shared aerial imagery and other intelligence to help locate him. An Israeli official said, “We will not relent until Ran is brought home for burial in Israel.”

The United States is also advancing plans for an International Stabilization Force to deploy in Gaza as early as 2026, beginning in Rafah. American officials say Indonesia and Azerbaijan have expressed willingness to contribute troops, while other countries may provide training, funding or equipment. The force is expected to be led by a US general who has not yet been named.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has privately questioned whether such a force could neutralize Hamas’ military capabilities without Israel’s involvement. Israeli officials say Washington appears increasingly focused on reconstruction while paying less attention to demilitarization, a shift that has raised concern in Jerusalem.